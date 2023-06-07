Tragic discovery: Body of missing Indonesian woman found inside stomach of python

Local reports from Indonesia's Jambi province reveal a tragic incident in which a woman was killed and subsequently swallowed whole by a python. The victim, identified as Jahrah, was reportedly in her 50s and working as a rubber-tapper at a plantation on Sunday morning.

After she failed to return home that night, she was reported missing, prompting the search efforts to scour the area. The following day, villagers came across a python with a visibly distended stomach, raising suspicions.

Subsequently, the snake was killed by locals, and Jahrah's body was discovered inside its stomach. According to AKP S Harefa, the Betara Jambi police chief, her body appeared to be mostly intact.

The victim's husband had initially found some of her belongings, including clothing and tools from the plantation, leading him to organize the search. The snake, estimated to be around 5 meters (16 feet) in length, was spotted on Monday before it was captured and slain to confirm the victim's identity.

While such incidents are rare, this is not the first instance of a python killing and consuming a human in Indonesia. Between 2017 and 2018, two similar cases were reported in the country.

Pythons possess highly flexible ligaments connecting their jaws, allowing them to consume prey whole, including large animals.







