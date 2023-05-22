China summons Japanese envoy over G-7 communique

China on Sunday summoned Japanese envoy Hideo Tarumi to protest a G-7 statement targeting the world's second-largest economy.

The G-7 nations in a communique after the weekend summit in Hiroshima called for "constructive and stable relations with China," but also voiced concerns over alleged human rights violations in the country, highlighted the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait, agreed to counter economic "coercion" and called on Beijing to "to honor its commitments" to the UK on "high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong."

The "G-7 adheres to the confrontation between camps and the Cold War mentality, and its actions violate the general trend of history, objective facts and international morality," Sun Weidong, China's vice foreign minister, told Tarumi.

"The Taiwan question is the core of China's interests, bearing on the political foundation of China-Japan relations and is a red line that cannot be crossed," he added.

Accusing Japan of "collaborating" with "relevant countries to smear and attack China" at the G-7 meeting, Sun said Tokyo is "grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, violating the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, and harming China."

On Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet affairs, Sun said these "are purely China's internal affairs, and it will never allow any external forces to make irresponsible remarks or interfere."

Referring to the "generally stable" situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea, the Chinese diplomat accused the G-7 nations of "malicious hype of changing the status quo with strength," which "is contrary to the facts."

The Japanese Embassy in China confirmed the meeting, adding that Tarumi told Sun the G-7 will continue to raise the issues of common concerns if Beijing does not change its behavior, and called for active measures to address the issues referred.