Vietnam records its highest-ever temperature

Vietnam has recorded its highest-ever temperature of 44.1 C (111.38 F), with meteorologists warning of a further spike in extreme weather conditions due to climate change.

The record temperature was measured in Hoi Xuan in northern Thanh Hoa province on Saturday, said the National Centre for Hydro Meteorological Forecasting, the country's official weather agency.

It broke the previous record of 43.4 C (110.12 F), registered in April 2019 at Huong Khe District in central Ha Tinh province.

Extreme heat has also gripped several neighboring countries in the region as Thailand reported a record-equaling 44.6 C (112.28 F) in its western Mak province.

An eastern town in Myanmar recorded 43.8 C (110.84 F), the highest temperature for a decade, according to the local media.

The two countries traditionally experience a hot period before the monsoon season but the intensity of the heat has broken past records.