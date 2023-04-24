Kazakhstan warns citizens against joining Ukraine war

Kazakhstan on Monday urged its citizens not to sign up to fight in Ukraine, saying there was "nothing romantic about it" and warning of lengthy prison sentences.

The foreign ministry delivered its warning after a Kazakh student said on social media that he had gone to Ukraine to join the Wagner mercenary group's forces, who are fighting for Russia.

"There is nothing romantic about it," foreign ministry spokesman Aybek Smadiyarov said.

"Guys, this is not our war," he added.

"We would like to warn that all citizens, who intend or think about going and joining those ranks, would face between five and nine years in prison in Kazakhstan, where it is a criminal offence," he added.

Smadiyarov urged Kazakhs to "be careful and think of your loved ones."

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has rattled nerves in Central Asian nations, including Kazakhstan, which has sought to distance itself from Moscow's assault.

Kazakhstan has also welcomed Russians fleeing military service and called for a diplomatic resolution to the war that respects international law.

The regular Russian army and Wagner have sought to enrol migrants from Central Asia to make up for their losses on the battlefield.

Smadiyarov spoke after a video emerged on messaging app Telegram in which a youthful-looking Kazakh claimed to have joined Wagner, insisting that "nobody kidnapped me."

In the video, the man -- who wore military fatigues -- said he was 23 years old and had studied in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

Smadiyarov said Kazakhstan's foreign ministry was in touch with the man's parents and will provide "full assistance".

"But you need to take into account that he will still be prosecuted on his return to Kazakhstan," he added.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, media outlets in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have reported dozens of deaths of their citizens, some of whom were conscripted from Russian prisons.

Central Asian migrants -- who are often financially struggling and isolated from their countries of origin -- have become prime targets for Russia's military recruiters.

Wagner has offered attractive pay for nationals of ex-Soviet Central Asian countries should they join its ranks in Ukraine.