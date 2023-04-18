Air, sea traffic disrupted as strong winds lash South Korea

Bad weather has severely disrupted air and maritime traffic in South Korea, grounding nearly 100 flights on the southern island of Jeju, local media reported on Tuesday.

At least 97 flights scheduled for the day at Jeju International Airport were canceled after authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, according to a Yonhap News Agency report.

Strong winds have also disrupted sea transportation, with at least 43 passenger ships to and from Jeju halted, the report said.

Wind speeds were around 28 miles per hour in the morning and are expected to range between 23-34 miles per hour in the afternoon, it added.









