TALIBANS SUPREME LEADER CRACKS DOWN ON NEPOTISM IN HIGH RANKS

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has ordered all ministers and directors of Afghanistan's de facto authorities to avoid nepotism in recruitment.



The move was announced by the the office of Taliban Prime Minister Hassan Akhund late on Saturday.



In a decree, Akbundzada said that the sons of government authorities should be dismissed immediately if they have recruited them into the offices they are heading.



Akhundzada is the most influential person in the Taliban not to have been seen in public yet. He is issuing decrees from his birthplace in southern Kandahar province and is behind many decisions.



Earlier, he had emphasized that the Taliban authorities should avoid tribalism and favouritism.



According to observers, Taliban officials are currently only appointing old guards and like-minded friends to high positions in the government.



