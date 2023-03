The education department in Mecca announced Saturday that learning will turn to online platforms Sunday because of heavy rain warnings.

State-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that similar decisions were made by education directorates in Jeddah, Medina, Taif, Al-Bahah and other neighboring areas.

It added that the decision was made to ensure the safety of students and educational staff, following warnings by the Saudi National Center for Meteorology of possible heavy rain and thunderstorms.