News Asia UN: Taliban restrictions on women are 'act of national self-harm'

UN: Taliban restrictions on women are 'act of national self-harm'

“Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights,” said Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations diplomatic mission in Afghanistan.

DPA ASIA Published March 08,2023 Subscribe

On International Women's Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan called on the Taliban authorities to halt and reverse harsh restrictions on the rights of women and girls in the country.



"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights," said Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations diplomatic mission in Afghanistan.



"Confining half of the country's population to their homes in one of the world's largest humanitarian and economic crises is a colossal act of national self-harm. It will condemn not only women and girls, but all Afghans, to poverty and aid-dependency for generations to come," Otunbayeva said.



"It will further isolate Afghanistan from its own citizens and from the rest of the world," she added.



Since returning to power, the Taliban have forcefully implemented a set of discriminatory rules against women and girls in the country.



Afghanistan has denied women access to education, with girls banned from attending school beyond grade six. In December university education for women was suspended until further notice. The Taliban cited what it claimed were violations of Islamic dress codes and mixed education.



In addition, women were barred from many jobs including working with non-governmental organizations.



Women rights activists and protesters have been targeted, beaten and arrested.



The European Council announced on Tuesday that it has sanctioned nine individuals and three entities under its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, including two acting ministers from Afghanistan.









