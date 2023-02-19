News Asia German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier cuts short statement to make way for orangutan

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier cuts short statement to make way for orangutan

DPA ASIA Published February 19,2023 Subscribe

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had to cut short a statement to journalists in Malaysia on Saturday summing up his trip to South-East Asia at the request of the wildlife keepers and move to a safe distance.



The reason for the move was that the orangutan Edwin, one of the most stately specimens in the breeding station at the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre in the Malaysian part of the island of Borneo, was heading towards him.



"This is the first time I've encountered this species, although the genetic material is supposed to be very similar to ours," he said calmly afterwards.



The 67-year-old and his wife Elke Büdenbender had been looking forward to seeing orangutans when they visited the centre, but it was not planned that the animals would come so close.



Steinmeier did not find the encounter threatening. "Those who are better acquainted with the animals and their behaviour here have in any case advised that one should not seek a confrontation," he said with a laugh.



Earlier, he and his wife had watched the animals being fed. The orangutans were eating bananas, papayas and pineapples.









