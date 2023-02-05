Nine fishermen missing after boat capsizes off South Korea

South Korean emergency services were on Sunday searching for nine people still missing at sea after a fishing boat capsized off the country's coast.



Three of the 12 men on board the 24-ton vessel had been rescued by Sunday evening (local time), according to the coastguard.



The boat overturned on Saturday night for unknown reasons close to an uninhabited island off the south-west coast. Photos from the location showed the boat floating keel up in the sea.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the authorities to use all available means to locate the missing fishermen. According to local media reports, more than 30 ships and eight aircraft were involved in the operation.



