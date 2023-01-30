UN chief condemns 'abhorrent' suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan which killed at least 59 people.

''It is particularly abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship,'' his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. ''Freedom of religion or belief, including the ability to worship in peace and security, is a universal human right.''

The secretary-general extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to the injured, he added.

At least 59 people, including policemen, were killed and over 150 injured on Monday in northwestern Pakistan when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up during midday prayers in a mosque, authorities and local media reported.

In a statement, the Pakistani Taliban's mother organization, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.