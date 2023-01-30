 Contact Us
News Asia UN chief condemns 'abhorrent' suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque

UN chief condemns 'abhorrent' suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque

''It is particularly abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship,'' spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement. ''Freedom of religion or belief, including the ability to worship in peace and security, is a universal human right.''

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published January 30,2023
Subscribe
UN CHIEF CONDEMNS ABHORRENT SUICIDE BOMBING AT PAKISTANI MOSQUE

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan which killed at least 59 people.

''It is particularly abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship,'' his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. ''Freedom of religion or belief, including the ability to worship in peace and security, is a universal human right.''

The secretary-general extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to the injured, he added.

At least 59 people, including policemen, were killed and over 150 injured on Monday in northwestern Pakistan when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up during midday prayers in a mosque, authorities and local media reported.

In a statement, the Pakistani Taliban's mother organization, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.