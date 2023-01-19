Tokayev dissolves lower house of parliament, calls snap election on

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dissolved on Thursday the lower house of parliament, calling snap elections on.

Tokayev called the snap parliamentary elections on March 19.

Tokayev had previously said he would dissolve the chamber, elected in 2021, after wresting power away from long-time leader Nursultan Nazarbayev last year and overseeing constitutional reforms.

Kazakhstan has had no genuine opposition parties in parliament for decades and, although party registration requirements have been relaxed under Tokayev, the legislature is likely to remain strongly pro-government.

In the election, 30% of deputies will be elected in single-mandate constituencies while the other 70% will be nominated by parties.

Tokayev last year resigned from the Amanat party, which dominates parliament, and said he would stay out of party politics.