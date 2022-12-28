China urges Taiwan ‘compatriots’ not to be ‘cannon fodder’ in military service

China on Wednesday urged Taiwanese citizens not to join the one-year mandatory military service reinstated for men aged 18 and above.

"We believe that the majority of Taiwan compatriots understand the righteousness and will not serve as cannon fodder for the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," said Wang Wenbin, the spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry.

"Realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the common will of all Chinese people and an unstoppable historical trend," Wang told a news conference in Beijing while responding to Taiwan's decision to reinstate mandatory one-year military service for conscripts.

He also added that fighting for "the great cause of national reunification is more important than Mount Tai, and working for the separatist activities of 'Taiwan independence' is less important than a feather," according to a transcription of his statement on the ministry website.

During the announcement on Tuesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said: "The more we are prepared, the less likely will we see an attack from across the strait."

Home to around 24 million people, Taiwan sits across Taiwan Strait, south of mainland China which considers the island nation as its "breakaway province" while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

"The more we are united, Taiwan will be stronger and safer," she added, announcing an extension from the current four months to one year in the military service of the conscripts.

Calling the decision "difficult," she said the new order will be effective from Jan. 1, 2024.

Tsai said her government will increase the monthly salary of conscripts to around $700 to "make sure they earn enough to cover their basic daily expenses."

Male conscripts born on and after Jan. 1, 2005, will have to attend military service.

Since it formed the government in 1949, Taiwan had all its men aged 18 and above undergo two to three years in the military. However, the conscription service was reduced to one year in 2008. Later, former President Ma Ying-jeou reduced the conscription period further to four months starting in 2013.