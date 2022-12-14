China firmly opposes the U.S. cutting Huawei off from banks

China's Foreign Ministry firmly opposes a potential U.S. law to restrict the ability of Huawei Technologies Ltd and other Chinese 5G firms to access U.S. banks, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"China firmly opposes the U.S.'s generalisation of the concept of national security, abuse of state power to suppress Chinese enterprises," Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Wang said that China will "firmly safeguard" the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, after U.S. lawmakers introduced the bipartisan bill.

























