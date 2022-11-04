Putin uses Russian Unity Day to criticize Ukraine and the West

On National Unity Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to once again justify the war against Ukraine and make accusations against the West.



"The so-called friends of Ukraine have pushed the situation to a point where it became dangerous for Russia and suicidal for the Ukrainian people," Putin said in Moscow on Friday, according to Russian news agency reports.



Putin said Western policy was aimed at "weakening, dividing, destroying Russia."



"We will never allow this. We will protect our homeland as our forefathers did," the Russian leader said during a speech to historians and religious representatives.



Once again he labelled the Ukrainian leadership "neo-Nazi" and said a regime clash between the two countries was inevitable.



Putin ordered his troops to invade the neighbouring country on February 24 of this year.



In the last eight months, Russia has inflicted severe devastation in Ukraine and declared the occupied southern and eastern parts Russian territory.



Ukraine is fighting back aided by foreign support, with its army making significant gains in recent weeks.



At the same time, Putin signed two legislative amendments on Friday to raise the morale of his weakened troops in Ukraine.



The regulations created legal backing for volunteer battalions to be formed, as well as stating that convicted criminals can be drafted into the army despite their convictions.



November 4 is celebrated as National Unity Day in Russia. It commemorates the expulsion of Polish troops from Moscow in 1612.

