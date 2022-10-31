Reports: 141 people dead after India bridge collapse

A total of 141 people were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed over a river in western India, local media reported on Monday.



The accident occurred on Sunday evening in Morbi in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the newspaper The Times of India and broadcaster NDTV said.



NDTV reported that 141 people were killed and 177 people were rescued when the pedestrian bridge, which had recently reopened after renovation work, collapsed.



Most of the victims were women, children and elderly people.



The Times of India, citing a police official, put the death toll lower at 132.



Media reports put the number of people injured at 100. Numerous people were also still missing.



At the time of the collapse, up to 500 people were on the 232-metre-long suspension bridge, media reported.



US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill sent condolences. "Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short," he said in a statement issued on Twitter.



"The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," Biden added.



Videos making the rounds on the internet showed people jumping around on the bridge before its collapse.



An eyewitness told broadcaster NDTV that the bridge swayed so much that one could not stand without holding on.



Pictures and videos on social media showed the pedestrian bridge appearing to break apart in the middle and several people clinging on to avoid falling into the water.



An investigation into the accident had been launched, Gujarat Labour Minister Brijesh Merja told NDTV.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said on Twitter that compensation would be paid to the victims' families.



