China considers reducing COVID quarantine for visitors - Bloomberg News

China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials are targetting a cut in the quarantine period to two days in a hotel and then five days at home, the report said.

There is, however, no clarity on how the new restrictions around home quarantine would apply to foreigners and other visitors without a residence in China, the report added.

Currently, China requires travelers to isolate for 10 days on entry into the country, with seven days in a hotel room, followed by three days of home monitoring.

The reported cut comes as Beijing boosts measures to stop COVID-19, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks.