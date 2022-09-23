US sends aircraft carrier to South Korea

Amid growing tensions on the Korean peninsula, the US has sent an aircraft carrier with escort ships to South Korea.



The USS Ronald Reagan arrived in the south-eastern coastal city of Busan on Friday for its first visit to South Korea in nearly four years, according to the US Department of Defence's information sharing service.



The visit was of strategic importance to US-South Korea relations and "a clear and unambiguous demonstration of US commitment to the alliance," the commander of US Pacific Fleet Aircraft Carrier Battle Group 5, Michael Donnelly, said, according to the release. The visit was part of routine operations in the region, he said.



According to reports in South Korean media, the group led by the USS Ronald Reagan will take part in a planned naval manoeuvre by both countries off the Korean peninsula.



According to the reports, the manoeuvre is also intended to serve as a deterrent against North Korea. There was initially no official confirmation of the aircraft carrier's participation. The start of the exercises was also not yet known.



Together with the USS Ronald Reagan, a guided missile cruiser and a destroyer from the US Navy also came to Busan. The unit is normally stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. Like Japan, South Korea is also under the nuclear umbrella of the US.



Tensions in the region have increased following a series of nuclear-capable missile tests by North Korea this year.



