Several Turkish planes loaded with relief supplies for flood victims arrive in Pakistan

So far a total of nine Turkish planes loaded with relief supplies have arrived in flood-hit Pakistan, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

To date Türkiye has sent 7,120 family-type tents, nearly 8,000 blankets and pillows, 11,314 food packets, 2,000 baby food and hygiene packages, 1,320 boxes of clothing, 426,000 medical supplies, over 1,000 kitchen sets, 50 motor boats, and nearly 4,000 various types of food via nine planes and a train, the ministry said on Twitter.

A second train carrying more relief supplied will also leave the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday bound for Pakistan.

Additionally, some 20 Turkish personnel, including 11 Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) staffers, a three-person medical team, and six Turkish NGOs are taking part in humanitarian efforts in the flood-hit country.

Nearly 1,200 people have lost their lives, while more than a million houses have been destroyed or damaged since mid-June, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

Torrential rains and raging floods have destroyed large amounts of infrastructure and agricultural lands across the country, including tens of thousands of houses, roads, and bridges, and washed away nearly a million animals.

According to state meteorologists, the South Asian country, which is among the 10 nations in the world most vulnerable to climate change, has received over 200% more rain this year than average monsoon showers.