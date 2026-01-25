“Unsettled” Group Exhibition Opens at Vision Art Platform

The group exhibition "Unsettled," bringing together artists represented by internationally renowned galleries and leading figures of contemporary art, is now on view at Vision Art Platform. With this new exhibition, Vision Art Platform presents a strong selection from the global contemporary art scene, offering audiences a multilayered experience through diverse artistic approaches from different geographies and disciplines.





"Unsettled" features artists represented by some of the world's most respected galleries, including Hauser & Wirth, Gladstone Gallery, David Zwirner, and Ivorypress, alongside prominent independent practitioners. The exhibition includes works by Rodney Graham (Hauser & Wirth, Zurich), Gary Simmons (Hauser & Wirth, Los Angeles), Carrie Mae Weems (Gladstone Gallery, New York; Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco; Galerie Barbara Thumm, Berlin), David Maisel (Ivorypress, Madrid), and Stan Douglas (David Zwirner, New York), as well as Judith Barry (USA), Debra Dawes (Australia), Merilyn Fairskye (Australia), and Mairéad McClean (Ireland).

The exhibition takes its name from the increasingly uncertain nature of the contemporary world. Rather than being a time that deepens dialogue or eases division, the present moment is marked by unpredictability that erodes knowledge systems, institutional structures, and social consensus, while severely destabilizing environmental and political conditions. Various forms of denial and conflict actively weaken the foundations of contemporary life.







Within this context, artists offer a distinctive framework for rethinking the world's fragile condition. One of the core strengths of "Unsettled" lies in the powerful aesthetic forms through which artists respond to these real and ongoing tensions embedded in contemporary experience. The exhibition brings together leading contemporary artists who reflect on the social, cultural, and psychological pressures currently experienced by communities and individuals worldwide.

Key themes explored in the exhibition include the climate crisis, nuclear proliferation, post-colonialism, conflict, migration, racism, gender, and religion. These issues are addressed through a range of media, including photography, painting, sculpture, and video.





Featuring nine established artists from Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the United States, "Unsettled" represents a compelling cross-section of 21st-century Western modernism. The exhibition positions art as a form of research and critical inquiry—an interactive space that questions the forces and conditions shaping life on its surface, beneath it, and beyond it—offering viewers a new aesthetic encounter with the realities of the contemporary world.

Exhibition Dates: January 17, 2026 – March 14, 2026

Visiting Hours:

Tuesday–Friday: 11:00–18:00

Saturday: 12:00–18:00

Sunday–Monday: Closed

Admission to all exhibitions is free of charge.







