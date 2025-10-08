Bob Ross artworks go on auction to aid public TV

Following budget cuts to public broadcasting in the United States, 30 original paintings by the renowned artist and television host will be put up for auction. The proceeds generated from the sales will be distributed to public television stations nationwide.

The auction house Bonhams announced that 30 of Ross's paintings will be sold in various auctions. The first auction will be held on November 11th under the title "California and Western Art." This initial event will feature three of Ross's works: "Cliffside" (dated 1990), "Winter's Peace" (1993), and "Home in the Valley" (1993).

The paintings all bear Ross's signature in the lower left corner. The total estimated sales value for the artworks is between $850,000 and $1.4 million.

Joan Kowalski, President of Bob Ross Inc., stated, "Bob Ross dedicated his life to making art accessible to everyone. This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the public television stations that brought art into homes."

Jim Dunford, President of American Public Television, added, "Public media has always been an example of solidarity between the public and private sectors. This auction is the finest demonstration of that partnership."

All auction proceeds will be allocated to American Public Television and PBS stations.

Bob Ross, who inspired millions to paint through his show "The Joy of Painting," which aired from 1983 to 1994, passed away in 1995. The artist's memorable phrases, such as "happy little trees" and "no mistakes, just happy accidents," gained renewed widespread recognition during the pandemic when his broadcasts surged in popularity on digital platforms.