Türkiye’s Oscar nominee 'Hayat' premieres in Paris

Türkiye's submission for the 2025 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, Zeki Demirkubuz's Hayat (Life), was screened in the French capital Paris on Sunday.

Supported by Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry, the film was shown at the Max Linder Panorama cinema, drawing significant attention from local and international audiences.

The screening was attended by 500 people, including Fatma Ozsoy, Culture and Promotion Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Paris; representatives of numerous foreign missions in the city; journalists active in culture, arts and tourism; and Turkish and French cinema enthusiasts.

Ahead of the screening, promotional materials showcasing Istanbul, Cappadocia, Turkish cuisine and Eastern Anatolia were presented.

Following remarks by Counselor Ozsoy, the audience enjoyed the much-anticipated screening of the film.

Hayat was also featured on Nov. 16 at the Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days event held at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California through initiatives by Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry.