The Evidence: Anadolu documentary exposing Israeli war crimes to be screened at Sarajevo Film Festival

Anadolu's documentary The Evidence, which highlights proof of Israel's accused war crimes in the Gaza Strip, is set to be screened at the 7th Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Anadolu is the global communications partner for the event, which will take place on Sept. 13-17.

The documentary The Evidence will be shown this Saturday, Sept. 14.

The documentary includes exclusive photos and images taken by Anadolu reporters as well as interviews with experts.

Following the screening, Omer Faruk Tunc, a member of the documentary team, will take part in a Q&A with the audience.

This year's festival will focus on the suffering of Palestinians as a result of years of Israeli attacks, including over the last year of the ongoing Israeli offensive, which has killed over 40,000 people and left much of Gaza a ruin, its people homeless and on the brink of starvation.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

The event will feature 24 documentaries, covering topics including Israeli violence against Palestinians, global economic challenges, and political turmoil.

The festival's jury includes Deborah London-Harrington, Namik Kabil, Mila Turajlic, Francesco Montagner, and Myriam Francois.

Awards will be given in three categories: the Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival Main Award, the Program Award, and the Audience Award.

The festival will also include panel discussions.









