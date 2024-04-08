Renowned British violinist Nigel Kennedy performs in Istanbul

Renowned British violinist Nigel Kennedy, whose recording of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons is one of the best-selling of all classical recordings, met music enthusiasts at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) on Sunday.

"I am very happy to be here in this beautiful city with you. We will perform the best for you. Tonight will not be easy for me because I will be performing with one of the best cellists in the world," Kennedy said ahead of his performance.

He was performing alongside Polish cellist Beata Urbanek-Kalinowska in his concert titled Heart and Soul. He had a concert at the CSO Ada Ankara on April 4.

Kennedy played violin, electric violin and piano, and performed his own compositions as well as pieces from classical composers such as Handel Halvorsen, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

With his album selling 2 million copies of The Four Seasons, Kennedy earned his name in the Guinness World Records, and as an extraordinary musician who blends different styles together.

Aiming to popularize classical music, the artist has collaborated with musicians including Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, The Who, Robert Plant, Donovan, John Lord, Talk Talk, Jeff Beck, and Ian Dury.







