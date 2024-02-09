Exhibition entitled "The Free City of Jerusalem, Blessed by Revelation" opens its doors to Istanbulite art enthusiasts

"The Free City of Jerusalem, Blessed by Revelation" exhibition is being held at the Çınar Culture and Art Center. The meaningful exhibition will bring Istanbulite art enthusiasts together on Saturday, February 10, 2024.



Selcen Zeliha Özkök Arda, President of the Çınar International Culture and Art Association, made remarks about the exhibition. Arda said, "To not remain silent against a genocide being carried out in front of the eyes of the world, and to say that the tears of children trembling with fear and the mothers who wrap their children in shrouds are also our tears, as the Çınar International Culture and Art Association, we have prepared an exhibition named 'The Free City of Jerusalem, Blessed by Revelation' consisting of the works of artist Muhammed Hamdi Kasapoğlu."



The opening of the exhibition will include a seminar with Süleyman Gündüz as the speaker on the theme of the exhibition. The event will meet art enthusiasts at the Çınar Culture and Art Center on Saturday, February 10, 2024.



Artist Muhammed Hamdi Kasapoğlu provided information about the purpose and process of creating the artworks.



Kasapoğlu said, "With the aim of immortalizing Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is described by Sezai Karakoç as 'a city made in the sky and brought down to earth,' and which the last divine revelation blessed and entrusted to the ummah of the Mercy to the Worlds, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said not to let their candles extinguish, as a conscientious human being, a Muslim, a religious servant, and an artist, I named this project ' The Free City of Jerusalem, Blessed by Revelation ' in 2018, the 36th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the State of Palestine, and I successfully completed it in 5 years with 36 marbling paintings and miniatures, as a gift to the city of Jerusalem, the capital of freedom, and to the innocent children and babies of Palestine."



The exhibition, consisting of artworks prepared with miniature and painting techniques on marbling, will be open for visitation until March 6.









