Famous Italian ballet dancer to perform in Istanbul

This month Italian ballet dancer Petra Conti will play the title role in a special ballet performance by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet.

Culture lovers in the Turkish metropolis have the chance to see the world-renowned Conti, who is set to play the role of Nikiya the temple dancer in the classic ballet La Bayadere on Jan. 28 and 31.

A principal dancer of the Los Angeles Ballet, Conti performed as a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet from 2013 to 2017. She was the principal dancer of La Scala in Milan before moving to live in the US.

Set in the Royal India of centuries past, La Bayadere is a story of eternal love, mystery, fate, vengeance, and justice.

La Bayadere was first staged in 1877 by French choreographer Marius Petipa to the music of Ludwig Minkus at the Bolshoi Theatre in St. Petersburg.

The ballet is staged by Ayşem Sunal Savaşkurt, and the decor of the three-act work was prepared by Efter Tunç, with costumes by Gülden Sayıl and lighting design by Önder Arık. The orchestra will perform under the baton of Zdravko Lazarov.























