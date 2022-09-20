Brad Pitt makes debut in Finland as sculpture artist

Hollywood star Brad Pitt paid a visit to the northernmost EU state to display his sculptures for the first time.



According to the Sara Hildén Art Museum in the Finnish city of Tampere, Pitt's works are on display as part of an exhibition by visual artist Thomas Houseago, along with ceramic figures by Australian musician Nick Cave.



While Pitt and Cave are already well known in the film and music industries, respectively, this is the first time either of them has displayed their artwork, the museum said.



The pieces were created over the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago.



The exhibition "Thomas Houseago - WE with Nick Cave & Brad Pitt" was unveiled on Sunday and will remain open to visitors until mid-January 2023 in the city 150 kilometres north of Helsinki.



Pitt told Finnish radio station Yle on Saturday that for him the exhibition "is all about self-reflection." "It's about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where I have misstepped, where I am complicit," the actor said.



Pitt said his artwork is based on a "radical inventory of self" in which he got "really brutally honest" with himself and took accountability for his hurtful actions.



Pitt reportedly tried his hand at clay sculpting following his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie. He spent up to 15 hours a day in Houseago's studio in Los Angeles in 2017, according to the Guardian newspaper.



