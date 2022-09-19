17th Contemporary Istanbul art fair to continue untill Thursday

Art aficionados and collectors are showing great interest in the annual 17th Contemporary Istanbul art fair that began last week and will run through Thursday.

Contemporary Istanbul started with a preview session on Friday evening, welcoming visitors at the Tersane Istanbul, a venue located in the historical Ottoman-era shipyards on the picturesque shores of the Golden Horn .

The fair has brought together 65 galleries and art initiatives from at least 22 countries in Türkiye's most populous city, exhibiting 1,476 artworks by 558 artists. A series of public talks and panel discussions are also lined up.

It also includes special projects, such as the Yard exhibition, which features 24 site-specific installations and sculptures by artists including Anke Eilergerhard, Ardan Ozmenoglu, Ayla Turan, Bedri Baykam, Can Yildirim and Canan Tolon, among others.