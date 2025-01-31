Türkiye 'neutralizes' 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Six of the terrorists were targeted in the Gara region of northern Iraq, while seven in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria, the ministry said on X.

The term "neutralize" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of local residents.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the terrorist organization PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a "terror corridor" along the border with Türkiye.