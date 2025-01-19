Wanted criminal ringleader, accomplice extradited from Armenia - ministry

Turkish authorities announced Sunday the extradition of organized crime ringleader Ercan Yılmaz and his accomplice Ibrahim Kaymak from Armenia, with both individuals sought under Interpol red notices.

The operation to find them was coordinated by several Turkish agencies, including the Justice and Foreign Ministries, as well as the Interpol-Europol Department of the Interior Ministry's Directorate General of Security.

The Interior Ministry noted on X that Yilmaz, who is linked to the Baris Boyun criminal organization, has been wanted in Türkiye for the past 15 years with 43 arrest warrants and internationally for 14 years following the Interpol red notice for his capture.

Kaymak, a member of the criminal network, had been wanted in the country for six years with 10 arrest warrants and internationally for a year.

The two were transported to Türkiye to "face justice," the ministry said.

"Türkiye appreciates the cooperation demonstrated in this matter by Armenia," the Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement.