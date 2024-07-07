Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Two PKK terrorists detected in the Qandil region in northern Iraq and three PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch regions in northern Syria were neutralized by our Turkish Armed Forces," the ministry said on X.

It added that Turkish military "continues to fight heroically and selflessly."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).