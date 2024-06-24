2 ringleaders of PKK terror group 'neutralized' in eastern Türkiye

Two so-called leaders of PKK terror group, one of whom was wanted in the red category, were "neutralized" in eastern Türkiye, the interior minister said on Monday.

Sultan Dag, codenamed Beritan Amara, who was wanted in the red category, and Zeynep Nibat, codenamed Zeynep Cudi, were neutralized in the Bozdogan-45 operation carried out in the rural area of Batman province, Ali Yerlikaya said.

The terrorists were participated in a total of nine terror acts, in which six security forces were killed and 19 others injured, the minister added.

Yerlikaya said a total of 11 terrorists, including two wanted in the red category, four in orange, and two in the gray categories were neutralized by the gendarmerie in the last nine days.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









