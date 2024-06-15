Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 17 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 17 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry said eight PKK terrorists were targeted in the Hakurk and Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq, while nine PKK/YPG terrorists were killed in the operations Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring zones of northern Syria.

"Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and resolutely," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.