Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ dozens of PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria past week

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 59 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria in the past week, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"As of today, the number of terrorists neutralized since Jan. 1 has reached 1,151," spokesman Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk said at a news conference at ministry headquarters in Ankara.

He noted that a PKK terrorist, who fled from the group's hideouts in northern Iraq, surrendered to the Turkish border post in Habur earlier this week.

Aktürk said 344 individuals, including seven members of terror organizations, were nabbed while attempting to illegally cross the border in the past week, while 1,343 were prevented from crossing.

"The number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross our borders illegally since Jan. 1, 2024, has risen to 5,005 and the number of individuals prevented from crossing the border has reached 58,292," he said.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

'RECOGNIZING THE STATE OF PALESTINE AND HAVING A VOICE WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS ESSENTIAL FOR REGIONAL STABILITY AND LASTING PEACE'



Regarding Israel's onslaught against the Gaza Strip, Aktürk noted that the tragedy must not be something the world gets comfortable having.

"Recognizing the State of Palestine and having a voice with the support of the international community is essential for regional stability and lasting peace."

"We hope that the cease-fire talks will not be reduced to rhetoric to buy time," he said.

TCG Kınalıada CORVETTE VISITS HONG KONG, SOUTH KOREA



Turning to Türkiye's TCG Kınalıada Corvette, the fourth ship of the Ada-class of the Turkish Navy, Aktürk said: "Our corvette TCG Kınalıada, which continues to sail to Japan, made port visits to Hong Kong, China, between May 30 and June 1, and to Busan, Republic of Korea, between June 4 and 6, following Thailand."

"Today, our corvette will start sailing to Kushimoto, Japan, the next port, and will make a port visit to Kushimoto between June 8-11. On the occasion of the 134th anniversary of the Ertuğrul Frigate's voyage to Japan. A ceremony will be held in Kushimoto on June 10," Aktürk added.

TCG Kınalıada Corvette embarked on April 9 and continues its voyage to Japan to mark the 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan relations.

TURKISH CHIEF OF GENERAL STAFF, GREEK COUNTERPART TO MEET IN ALBANIA



Aktürk noted that within the framework of confidence-building measures between Türkiye and Greece, Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak and his Greek counterpart "will hold a bilateral meeting today at the 17th Meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the Balkan Countries in Albania."

"A delegation from our National Defense University will visit the Greek National Defense College on June 6 - 9," he said.

On questions about elections scheduled for northern Syria by the PKK/PYD/YPG/SDG terror groups, ministry sources said: "Our president and minister have made the necessary warnings on the issue. These so-called elections must be completely canceled. Such a situation cannot be accepted."













