Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted 98 Israel, US, UK ships amid Red Sea tension

Yemen's Houthi group said Thursday it has targeted 98 Israeli, US and British ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean since last November.

"Our front in Yemen continues its military operations in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean,'' Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a recorded speech on Al-Masirah television.

He said that his group had carried out 14 attacks against ships in the last two weeks.

"We affirm to the Americans, the British, and everyone else that no one can ever stop our supportive operations for Gaza," he added.

There was no comment from Israeli, US or British authorities on the claim.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under a devastating Israeli offensive since last October.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.









