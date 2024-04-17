Türkiye nabs PKK/PYD terrorist at border with Syria

Turkish security forces captured a suspected PKK/PYD terrorist who was attempting to illegally enter Türkiye from Syria, security sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, security forces reinforced border security in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province and captured the terrorist, who was identified as a member of the PKK/PYD, at the border with Syria, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused terrorist.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.














