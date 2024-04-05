Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist in northern Syria

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a senior operative of the PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist organization in northern Syria, security sources said on Friday.

Vahide Atalay, codenamed Sorhin Cele, was targeted in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al-Arab district, the sources added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Joining the rural ranks of the terrorist organization in 2006, Atalay was engaged in terrorist activities in Iraq between 2006 and 2014. She later moved to Syria and carried out armed activities in the Qamishli, Ayn al-Arab, and Ras al-Ayn regions.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG-YPJ is its Syrian offshoot.









