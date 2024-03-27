Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock area in northern Iraq, the ministry said on X.

"Our operations will continue with perseverance and determination," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





















