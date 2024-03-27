Turkish envoy asks for additional security measures after PKK violence in Germany

Türkiye asked Germany to take additional security measures to protect its diplomatic missions following recent violence by the PKK terror group, diplomats said Wednesday.

Turkish Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Başar Şen raised the concerns during talks with German Foreign Ministry officials and called for stronger security measures for the diplomatic missions, Turkish institutions and businesses, Anadolu has learned.

A group of PKK supporters attacked Türkiye's Consulate General building late Tuesday, following a pro-PKK demonstration in the city center of Hannover, without any intervention from police.

There were no injuries in the attack but the windows and main entrance door to the building were damaged.

Diplomats said Sen also conveyed Türkiye's expectations from authorities to take more determined action against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the PKK terror group in Germany.

The PKK, classified as an "ethno-nationalist" terror organization by the EU's law enforcement agency, Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993.

But it remains active with nearly 14,500 followers among the Kurdish immigrant population, according to the German domestic intelligence agency, BfV.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.