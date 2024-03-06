Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence "neutralized" a senior member of the terrorist group PKK in northern Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

After pinpointing his location in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, Turkish intelligence neutralized Husnu Kumek through a targeted operation, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Kumek, codenamed both Sevger Azad and Aras, had served as a courier and bodyguard for former PKK leaders Cemil Bayik and Duran Kalkan.

He was reportedly involved in terrorist PKK intelligence operations, did training for pro-PKK groups in Sulaymaniyah and Kelar, shared intelligence with the terror group's ringleaders, and organized local people against Türkiye.

Kumek joined the terrorist PKK in 1999 and led media activities for Kalkan in 2002-2003.

He was wanted by Istanbul prosecutors for armed terrorist membership.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.