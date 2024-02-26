PKK terrorist trying to infiltrate Türkiye from Syria nabbed

Turkish security forces on Monday nabbed a woman terrorist affiliated with the PKK terrorist organization who was attempting to infiltrate from Syria to Türkiye, security sources said.

According to the sources, it was determined that Huda al Tuma, codenamed Cudi, a member of the PKK and its affiliates including the YPG, was trying to cross from the Mebruke area, located within the Operation Peace Spring zone, into Türkiye.

The terrorist was nabbed by the military police of the Syrian National Army, with the intelligence provided by the Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization.

Having joined the PKK in 2019 and receiving training in Hasakah, Aynularab, and Sheddadi, the terrorist participated in organizational activities targeting the Operation Peace Spring zone.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.















