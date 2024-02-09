Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 5 terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, near the Turkish border, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"There is no safe haven for terrorists. Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, and two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in the Operation Claw-Lock area," the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, and northern Syria, an area outside of Damascus' control, YPG terrorists have targeted locals and Turkish soldiers present in the region to help maintain order and stability.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.