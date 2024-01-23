Turkish intelligence deals a significant blow to Daesh [ISIS]: Hundreds of terrorists captured in 2023

National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured 426 terrorists in 122 operations against the Daesh [ISIS] terrorist organization in 2023.



According to information obtained from security sources, operations against Daesh [ISIS] in Syria were conducted last year based on the strategy of ending terrorism at its source.



In January 2023, MIT neutralized two suicide bombers preparing to attack Turkish soldiers in the Bab city of Syria.

In an operation carried out in January 2023 after MIT identified a plot by Daesh [ISIS]'s so-called Khorasan Province (ISKP) to carry out attacks on diplomatic missions and places of worship in Türkiye, 26 suspects were detained.

So-called leader of Daesh [ISIS] in Syria neutralized



In April 2023, MİT carried out one of the most important operations against Daesh [ISIS]. The so-called leader of ISIS, Abu Huseyin al-Kurayshi, was neutralized in the operation conducted in Syria. This operation received extensive coverage in the world press.



In August 2023, as a result of a joint operation by the organization in northern Syria, the so-called Commander of the Akrame Regiment of Daesh [ISIS], A.V.I, and 2 organization members, who were preparing for an attack, were captured. As a result of the operation, a large amount of ammunition, including heavy weapons such as lava guns and rocket launchers, was seized.



In a joint operation by MIT and Istanbul Police in November 2023, A.J.A., who was operating as an improvised explosive device (IED) expert for the so-called Iraq Province of Daesh [ISIS] and the so-called Western Sector leader, was captured.



A.J.A., a member of the Daesh [ISIS] terrorist organization, was found to have timed and remotely controlled bomb devices ready for use, equipment used in the preparation of suicide bombs, and organizational documents.

Daesh [ISIS] members preparing for attacks on synagogues and churches captured



Huzeyfe El Muri, the so-called administrative and financial responsible of the so-called Damascus province of Daesh [ISIS], who was identified as coordinating financial aid to Daesh [ISIS] terrorists, was captured in Mersin in December 2023 as a result of a joint operation by MIT and security forces.



In December 2023, the so-called terrorist "Hattab El Muhacir," who was responsible for the so-called Aleppo region and the Sıddık Regiment of Daesh [ISIS], was captured. The ISIS terrorist confessed to planning attacks on Turkish Armed Forces and United Nations vehicles in the so-called liberated areas.



In December 2023, eight individuals operating in the Salman al-Farsi Regiment (SFT), the so-called Türkiye structure of Daesh [ISIS], who were scouting for attacks on synagogues and churches in Türkiye, as well as the Embassy of Iraq in Ankara, were captured.

One of the most significant steps against ISIS: Operation Euphrates Shield



Due to its role as a leading actor in the fight against radical terrorist organizations and its geographical location, Türkiye is one of the countries targeted by Daesh [ISIS].



One of the most significant steps Türkiye has taken in the fight against Daesh [ISIS] was the Euphrates Shield Operation carried out in northern Syria between August 2016 and March 2017.



Approximately 3,000 Daesh [ISIS] members were neutralized, and an area of 2,000 square kilometres was cleared of Daesh [ISIS] during the operation. As a result of the operations, a safe zone was established in northern Syria.



The fight against the ISIS terrorist organization was not limited to the Euphrates Shield Operation. MİT prevented the activities of the so-called Faruk office, which had assumed responsibility for Russia, the Caucasus, and Europe, through operations.



In June 2021, Kasım Güler, codenamed "Ebu Hasan El Türki," the so-called financial responsible of the Faruk office, was captured in an operation carried out by MIT in Syria.



In October 2021, weapons and ammunition obtained for use in ISIS's activities in Europe were seized in an operation in a forested area in Kosovo. The so-called Faruk office structure of the organization was dismantled.



Within this context, not only the activities of ISIS in Türkiye but also its activities in Europe, Russia, and the Caucasus were prevented. Additionally, the financial transfer activities carried out by the Faruk Office, coordinating structures in Africa and Afghanistan, were exposed.

MIT identified the communication network of the Daesh [ISIS] terrorist organization through technical studies.



Five terrorists who were determined to be operating in the form of a logistics network affiliated with the so-called Damascus province of Daesh [ISIS] were captured in February and March 2022.



The captured organization members admitted to providing financial assistance to the families of Daesh [ISIS] members in Syria.

Bashar Hamo, also known as "Abu Umar Al Zarqawi," and referred to as the Governor of Türkiye, apprehended



As a result of the operations carried out by MIT, four organization members, along with the so-called Governor of Türkiye, codenamed "Abu Umar Al Zarqawi" Bashar Hamo, were captured. It was determined that all those captured were foreign nationals.



A total of 426 terrorists were captured in 122 operations against ISIS in 2023.

Security experts stated that, following MIT's determined struggle, ISIS's operational capacity in Türkiye is almost finished, the organization's structures have suffered a significant blow, and with operations in Syria, Daesh [ISIS] is seeking to expand into distant geographies.





