Türkiye nabs 189 Daesh suspects in 37 provinces

Turkish security forces nabbed 189 Daesh suspects as part of Operation Heroes-38 held across 37 provinces in the country, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Mentioning that the operations were carried out simultaneously in all the provinces, Ali Yerlikaya stated that they would not let the terrorists hinder efforts for the sake of peace and unity in the country.

"Thanks to the prayer of our nation and the superior efforts of our security forces, we will continue our struggle without interruption," he underlined.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.











