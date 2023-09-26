 Contact Us
News Anti-terror fight Turkis forces ‘neutralize’ 2 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkis forces ‘neutralize’ 2 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted a series of military operations in northern Syria, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019). These operations were aimed at countering various terriorist groups and ISIS, with the goal of preventing the formation of a "terror corridor" along its border and facilitating the peaceful settlement of residents in those areas.

Anadolu Agency ANTI-TERROR FIGHT
Published September 26,2023
Subscribe
TURKIS FORCES ‘NEUTRALIZE’ 2 MORE YPG/PKK TERRORISTS IN NORTHERN SYRIA

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were taken down in the Operation Olive Branch zone near Turkish border with Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.