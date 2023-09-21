Turkish security forces have 'neutralized' more than 1,200 terrorists in 2023 - defense ministry

Türkiye has "neutralized" 1,271 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"A total of 42 terrorists were neutralized last week," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalized environment," the official said, referring to Türkiye's efforts in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, protecting Türkiye's border and ensuring the safety of local Syrians.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

Since January, 317 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 926 terrorists have been "neutralized" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 7,442 people, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders, have been caught since Jan. 1, including 497 terrorists.

A total of 158,380 people were prevented before they crossed the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

- Future of Black Sea grain deal

Meanwhile, regarding Ukraine's proposal to resume the Black Sea grain deal without Russian participation, security sources said Türkiye is in favor of continuing the deal with all the four parties involved.

"There is no new proposal on our table," the source said, adding efforts and contacts in this direction are continuing.

- Azerbaijan's anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh

In response to a question about whether Türkiye is providing practical support to Azerbaijan's anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh, where a truce was achieved on Wednesday, the sources said Armenia did not fulfill its obligations under the 2020 trilateral agreement, exacerbating instability in the region and escalating tensions.

Armenia supports illegitimate armed groups in Karabakh, engages in activities that destabilize the region, and carries out provocative actions such as fortification and border violations, the source added.

"As we have always said, Türkiye stands by our Azerbaijani brothers in their just cause. We have been engaged in military training cooperation and efforts to modernize the Azerbaijani army for a long time.

"Significant progress has been made in efforts to bring the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to the same standards. The success of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the operation is important in demonstrating the progress achieved," the sources said.

"Ultimately, Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory, and the imposition of any other status will never be accepted."

The sources said Armenia heavily mined the region, and after the second Karabakh war efforts to clear the mines were initiated, which continue to date.

- Turkish-Russian joint observation center in Nagorno-Karabakh

Regarding the activities of the joint Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the cease-fire and all military operations in the region since January 2021, the source said it continues to operate.

The center uses its own reconnaissance and surveillance equipment, including drones, to detect violations or monitors violation reports from both sides, the source added.