Another PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces

A PKK terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces after persuasion efforts, a local governorate said on Thursday.

The terrorist was persuaded by gendarmerie teams to lay down arms and surrender, said a statement from the Erzurum Governorate.

The terrorist was brought to Erzurum from the Habur Border Gate in the eastern Şırnak province. The terrorist, who briefly met his family, was sent to the courthouse.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

The PKK terror group, battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations, has been losing members and failing to attract recruits in recent years, according to Turkish officials.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

















