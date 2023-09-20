Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces on Wednesday "neutralized" five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry said on X/Twitter: "5 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassment fire to disrupt the peace and security environment in the Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria were neutralized by our Turkish Armed Forces."

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.