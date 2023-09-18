Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 6 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted after they were found to be preparing an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield region, the ministry said on X.

It said they will continue to "intervene against PKK/YPG terrorists whose only aim is to shed blood in the region."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.