Turkish soldier dies in accident in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier died in Türkiye's anti-terror operation zone in northern Iraq, near the countries' shared border, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Soldier Bunyamin Barlik, who was on duty in the Claw-Lock Operation Zone, lost his life on Sunday after he slipped and fell on the ground.

The ministry extended its condolences to Barlik 's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations-Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle-launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.









